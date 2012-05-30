Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Mobile commerce is expected to attain an annual compound growth rate of 39 percent over the next five years. This growth is driven by the introduction of the tablets and the next generation smartphones. Mind Commerce predicts that the location commerce will be one of the key initiatives across the mobile/wireless value chain within the next three years.



The report analyzes the potential revenues from location commerce and how to integrate location-based service (LBS) capabilities with m-commerce to boost sales. The report predicts the future of the industry and how social commerce can be used with location commerce.



The research addresses:



- Integration of LBS with M-commerce

- Levering location commerce with social selling

- Location commerce definition, scenarios, use cases

- Future challenges for the location commerce industry

- Major trends that will influence the location-commerce industry

- Market outlook and potential for location commerce through 2017



- OSS/BSS Solution Providers

- Mobile Network Operators

- Mobile Software Developers

- Mobile Payment Service Providers

- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

- Content and Applications Aggregators

- Social Commerce Vendors and providers

- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/mobile-location-commerce-2012-2017-report-538506