Mobile Location Commerce 2013 - 2018 - New Market Study Published

New Wireless market report from MindCommerce: "Mobile Location Commerce 2013 - 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Mobile commerce is expected to grow rapidly over the next five years. This growth is driven by the introduction of the tablets and the next generation smartphones. Mind Commerce predicts that the location commerce will be one of the key initiatives across the mobile/wireless value chain within the next three years.
We believe that certain key areas, such as Mobile Social Commerce in the Cloud will emerge as key areas and important channels for merchants across the value chain. In addition to traditional "bricks and mortar" storefront beneficiaries, we see cross-over between in-store shopping and digital media/online sales as end-user take advantage of next generation location-based marketing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report analyzes the potential revenues from location commerce and how to integrate location-based service (LBS) capabilities with m-commerce to boost sales. The report predicts the future of the industry and how social commerce can be used with location commerce.
The research addresses:
- Integration of LBS with M-commerce
- Levering location commerce with social selling
- Location commerce definition, scenarios, use cases
- Future challenges for the location commerce industry
- Major trends that will influence the location-commerce industry
- Market outlook and potential for location commerce through 2018
Target Audience:
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Content and Applications Mediators
- Social Commerce Vendors and providers
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
Report Benefits:
- Forecast by region for mobile location commerce
- Identify market opportunities for location commerce
- Identify the market for mobile social location in the Cloud
- Understand the role and importance of location-based marketing
- Understand the technologies and solutions for location determination
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