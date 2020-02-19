Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- The Mobile Logistics Robot Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. Key Players Aethon Inc., Amazon Robotics, Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath, Fanuc Corp., Fetch Robotics Inc., GreyOrange, Kuka AG, Mobile Industrial Robots, Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies), Rethink Robotics, Inc., Savioke, Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Summary :



Global mobile logistics robot market is expected to reach $16.47 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 26.2%.

Highlighted with 77 tables and 74 figures, this 156-page report "Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile logistics robot market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile logistics robot market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Hardware

- Software

- Service

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

- Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

- Humanoid Robots

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Pick & Place

- Transportation

- Packaging & Packing

- Palletizing & Depalletizing

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

- Factory & Warehouse

- Healthcare

- Hospitality

- Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and End User over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mobile logistics robot market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Aethon Inc.

Amazon Robotics

Asic Robotics AG

Clearpath

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics Inc.

GreyOrange

Kuka AG

Mobile Industrial Robots

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Savioke

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 19

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 19

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 20

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 23

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 26

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 29

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 33

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 33

3.2 Hardware 35

3.3 Software 36

3.4 Service 37

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type 38

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type 38

4.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) 40

4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) 41

4.4 Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) 42

4.5 Humanoid Robots 43

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 44

5.1 Market Overview by Application 44

5.2 Pick & Place 46

5.3 Transportation 47

5.4 Packaging & Packing 48

5.5 Palletizing & Depalletizing 49

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User 50

6.1 Market Overview by End User 50

6.2 Factory & Warehouse 52



Key Points Covered in Mobile Logistics Robot Market Study :

Mobile Logistics Robot Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Mobile Logistics Robot Market Competition by Manufacturers

Mobile Logistics Robot Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2026)

Mobile Logistics Robot Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2026)

Mobile Logistics Robot Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type { Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Humanoid Robots}

Mobile Logistics Robot Market Analysis by Application { Pick & Place, Transportation, Packaging & Packing, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section., Factory & Warehouse, Healthcare, Hospitality & Other End Users}

