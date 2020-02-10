Mobile Logistics Robot Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019–2025 : Aethon, Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath, Fetch Robotics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- Integration of warehouse and mobile logistics robot technology ensures accuracy and automation while increasing the warehouse storage space and operation efficiency. For instance, an autonomous mobile robot can adapt to the change in surrounding and its application is expected to increase the efficiency in delivering the merchandise from the shelf to the workstation and can maximize the use of the storage area. Robotics technology is a combination of machine tools and computer applications used for various activities that include designing, manufacturing, and others. Use of robotics technology allows consumers to automate processes, increase productivity, enhance quality, and reduce human errors.



North America is estimated to be one of the key markets for mobile logistics robots due to surge in automation in industry verticals such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and automotive. Hence, the warehousing and supply chain has to be efficient to effectively meet the needs of the customers. The long-term outlook for robotics in North America remains very strong as additional companies in all industries become aware of the positive impact robots have on productivity, quality, manufacturing costs, and time to market.



Major Key Players of the Mobile Logistics Robot Market are:

Aethon Inc., Asic Robotics AG, Clearpath, Fetch Robotics Inc., Kuka AG, Mobile Industrial Robots, Omron Corp Adept Technology Inc., Amazon Robotics, Savioke, and GreyOrange.



Factors such as increase in need for safety among workers in workplace and rise in demand from online retailer are expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. However, high initial acquisition cost and challenges faced while working in untested environments act as major barriers and hamper the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics and warehousing and growth of mobile logistics robots into emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.



The global mobile logistics robot market is segmented into industry vertical, function, and region. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into healthcare, factory/warehouse, hospitality, and others. Based on function, the market is divided into pick & place, palletizing & depalletizing, transportation, and packaging. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Mobile Logistics Robot Market covered are:

Pick & Place

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Transportation

Packaging



Major Applications of Mobile Logistics Robot Market covered are:

Healthcare

Factory/Warehouse

Hospitality

Others



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Mobile Logistics Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Mobile Logistics Robot market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Mobile Logistics Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Mobile Logistics Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content :



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Logistics Robot Market Size

2.2 Mobile Logistics Robot Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Logistics Robot Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Logistics Robot Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Logistics Robot Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Logistics Robot Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobile Logistics Robot Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobile Logistics Robot Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobile Logistics Robot Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Logistics Robot Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Mobile Logistics Robot industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



