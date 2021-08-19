Mobile Logistics Robot Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2021 to 2027 : Aethon (ST Engineering Ltd), Asic Robotics AG, Amazon Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2021 -- The latest research report estimates the Mobile Logistics Robot Market to register an incremental growth of USD XX billion, at a CAGR of over (X)% during 2021-2027. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



Mobile logistics robots are a sort of automated machine that enhances the efficiency of logistics operations. The use of mobile logistics robots in logistic networks operates as an efficient alternative to the conventional belt-based transportation system. These robots are intelligent devices integrated with sensors, control systems, manipulators, software, and power supply to execute a task with improved efficiency. The integration of robotics technology in warehouses assisted the industrial sector to endorse that there is high accuracy and automation while expanding the warehouse storage capacity and operational productivity. Further, the mobile logistic robotic are primarily built and set up as per business requirements to reduce the time losses and theft intimidations during industrial operations. This factor makes it higher adoption across the industrial sector all over the world. Moreover, the rise in adoption of industrial robots worldwide, along with the growing need to improve worker's safety are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



Download Sample Copy on the Report: https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/40506



The Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market is segmented into vertical types such as Healthcare, Factory/Warehouse, Hospitality, Others. further, the market is segmented into functions such as Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging



The market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Various key players are discussed in this report such

Aethon (ST Engineering Ltd)

Asic Robotics AG

Amazon Robotics

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Fetch Robotics, Ink

Greyorange

Kuka AG

Mobile Industrial Robot Aps (Teradyne, Inc.)

Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (Omron Corporation)

Savioke



For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/send-an-enquiry/40506



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market Outlook

5 Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market, By Product Type

6 Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market, By Application

7 Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market, By Region

8 North America Mobile Logistics Robot Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9 Europe Mobile Logistics Robot Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10 Asia Pacific Mobile Logistics Robot Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11 Latin America Mobile Logistics Robot Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12 Middle East Mobile Logistics Robot Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



Get More Discount on the Report: https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/check-discount/40506