Mobile Logistics Robot Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2021 to 2027 : Aethon (ST Engineering Ltd), Asic Robotics AG, Amazon Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 3.55 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027
Mobile logistics robots are a sort of automated machine that enhances the efficiency of logistics operations. The use of mobile logistics robots in logistic networks operates as an efficient alternative to the conventional belt-based transportation system. These robots are intelligent devices integrated with sensors, control systems, manipulators, software, and power supply to execute a task with improved efficiency. The integration of robotics technology in warehouses assisted the industrial sector to endorse that there is high accuracy and automation while expanding the warehouse storage capacity and operational productivity. Further, the mobile logistic robotic are primarily built and set up as per business requirements to reduce the time losses and theft intimidations during industrial operations. This factor makes it higher adoption across the industrial sector all over the world. Moreover, the rise in adoption of industrial robots worldwide, along with the growing need to improve worker's safety are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
The Global Mobile Logistics Robot Market is segmented into vertical types such as Healthcare, Factory/Warehouse, Hospitality, Others. further, the market is segmented into functions such as Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging
The market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Various key players are discussed in this report such
Aethon (ST Engineering Ltd)
Asic Robotics AG
Amazon Robotics
Clearpath Robotics Inc.
Fetch Robotics, Ink
Greyorange
Kuka AG
Mobile Industrial Robot Aps (Teradyne, Inc.)
Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (Omron Corporation)
Savioke
