Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- No longer a niche value-added service (VAS), mobile marketing and advertising is now a mainstream service offering. As is the case with many VAS applications, there is an interdependency between the mobile operator and various third parties including media companies, advertisers, portals, content providers, brands, and various other intermediaries.
Drivers for mobile marketing include a dramatic increase in smartphone usage, over-the-top applications, introduction of new methods such as abbreviated dial codes, and many other factors.* Worldwide share of mobile web traffic alone has increased from 3.8% to 10% from 2010 to 2012. Mobile Internet usage is expected to overtake desktop usage as early as 2014. SMS remains the most common denominator among mobile marketing modalities with approximately 3B SMS enabled phones worldwide. Smartphone penetration of about 1B global users is a significantly gaining end-user target, especially as LTE is deployed allowing for increasingly more interactive, multimedia marketing/advertising solutions.
This research focuses on the challenges and opportunities within mobile marketing and advertising in 2013 and beyond. The report includes a vendor assessment, solution analysis, and prospects for various mobile marketing and advertising modalities. The report also includes the following forecasts:
- Global Mobile Advertising and Marketing Expenditures to 2015
- Global Mobile Advertising and Marketing Expenditures by Ad Type to 2015
- Global Mobile Marketing and Advertising Expenditures by Modality to 2015
Report buyers at the Company-wide License level for this report will also receive a copy of the following reports at no additional charge:
Mobile Marketing in India: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2012-2017
Google in Mobile and Online Video Advertising: YouTube, Android, and More
Mobile Bar Code Marketing: Challenges, Opportunities, Global Outlook 2012-2017
Target Audience:
- Traditional media outlets
- Mobile platform developers
- Mobile advertising networks
- Marketing and Advertising Agencies
- Smartphone and PDA manufacturers
- Mobile search and content aggregators
