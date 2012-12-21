Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2013: Challenges and Opportunities New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- No longer a niche value-added service (VAS), mobile marketing and advertising is now a mainstream service offering. As is the case with many VAS applications, there is an interdependency between the mobile operator and various third parties including media companies, advertisers, portals, content providers, brands, and various other intermediaries.



Drivers for mobile marketing include a dramatic increase in smartphone usage, over-the-top applications, introduction of new methods such as abbreviated dial codes, and many other factors. Worldwide share of mobile web traffic alone has increased from 3.8% to 10% from 2010 to 2012. Mobile Internet usage is expected to overtake desktop usage as early as 2014. SMS remains the most common denominator among mobile marketing modalities with approximately 3B SMS enabled phones worldwide. Smartphone penetration of about 1B global users is a significantly gaining end-user target, especially as LTE is deployed allowing for increasingly more interactive, multimedia marketing/advertising solutions.



This research focuses on the challenges and opportunities within mobile marketing and advertising in 2013 and beyond. The report includes a vendor assessment, solution analysis, and prospects for various mobile marketing and advertising modalities. The report also includes the following forecasts:



