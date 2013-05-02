Mobile Marketing Book Quickly Reaches #1 on Amazon Reports Jeff Klein

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Attesting to the value of the information found in his new eBook, Jeff Klein’s Mobile Marketing: Successful Strategies for Today’s Mobile Economy hit #1 on Amazon for the web marketing category in near record time. Mr. Klein announced the web marketing eBook on April 16th as a business tool that “provides small businesses analysis and insight into the dominant role mobile marketing is playing in the lives of consumers.” Just a few days later, this vital writing is an Amazon best seller.



Mobile Marketing: Successful Strategies for Today’s Mobile Economy grants the reader unique insights into mobile marketing and provides specific strategies that business owners can employ to make sure they are making the mobile transition. Mr. Klein discusses important aspects of mobile marketing and the impact it can have on business, especially when creatively applied to gain a competitive edge.



“I’m very excited to announce the publication of my first book Mobile Marketing: Successful Strategies for Today’s Mobile Economy. The book, now available on Amazon.com, provides small businesses analysis and insight into the dominant role mobile marketing is playing in the lives of consumers,” Klein stated on his blog. “This mobile strategy guide will give you everything you need to get started in mobile marketing. Not only does it define the necessary terms to know, but I show you how they’re actually working in real businesses.”



Local Marketing Expert, Author, and Business Coach Brian Anderson was delighted to write the foreword for Mobile Marketing: Successful Strategies for Today’s Mobile Economy. “I am truly delighted to introduce Mobile Marketing: Successful Strategies for Today’s Mobile Economy by mobile expert Jeff Klein,” says Anderson. “Jeff Klein is a renowned mobile marketing consultant serving a predominately small business client base across the United States. I’ve had the pleasure to work with Jeff on numerous occasions over the last three years, taking great pride in sharing strategies and best practices on a regular basis.”



About Jeff Klein

A 13-year veteran of the Internet Marketing Industry, Jeff Klein is an internet marketing consultant with a knack for business analysis and unique insight into the role of mobile marketing. He is the Founder and President of Power Play Marketing, an Internet marketing company based in Delray Beach, Florida. Services include Mobile Marketing (mobile apps, mobile websites, SMS), Internet Marketing (local SEO, national SEO) and Reputation Marketing. Mr. Klein has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Goucher College and a Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from the University of Miami. Mr. Klein also holds certifications in Search Engine Marketing and Web Usability.