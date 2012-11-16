"Mobile Marketing in India: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2012-2017" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Marketing in India: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2012-2017" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Mobile has dramatically changed the way Indians engage in the Internet with profound changes to day-to-day behavior including networking, shopping, entertainment, commerce etc. One of the changes poised to represent a rather significant Value-added Service (VAS) application is mobile marketing. With the world's third-largest Internet user-base at over 137 million, brands and advertisers can greatly improve their reach by targeting consumers via the mobile channel. The Indian middle class consumer is anticipated to grow to 300 million. With its current 930 million cellular phone users, this represents a considerable addressable market for targeting advertisements, anytime, anywhere within the Indian subcontinent.
This research evaluates the Indian mobile marketplace including the impacts of 3G and mobile VAS applications. The report analyzes the unique mobile marketing ecosystem in India with a focus on the major players and a value chain evaluation. The report assesses the competitive advantages and challenges of entering the Indian mobile advertising marketplace. The research also addresses growth drivers and provides case study analysis.
The report provides analysis of the potential for marketing within the very important the rural and less affluent demographic, which is a very important segment due to the large population of users in that class. The report provides market projections for various key aspects within mobile marketing including mobile VAS usage and mobile user behaviors. The report concludes with strategic recommendations critical for anyone within the Indian mobile marketing ecosystem.
Selected Report Findings:
- Mobile Ad Spending will reach INR 1725.64 by 2017
- 77% of Mobile Internet User are heavily using Apps to ease their daily lives
- 73% of Mobile Subscriber performing multiple function in mobile while they watching TV
- 3G subscriber will grow by 30% CAGR in coming 5 years and continue to be important to mobile marketing
Companies in Report:
- Airtel
- Britannia
- Cadbury's
- Coca Cola
- Cricket Nirvana
- Domino's
- Dove
- Facebook
- Google
- HandyGo
- mGinger
- Mobile2Win
- Motorola
- Nike
- Reebok
- Reliance Mobile
- Sprite
- Standard Chartered Bank
- Tata docomo
- ThumsUp
- Vodafone
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Mobile marketing companies
- Brands and advertising agencies
- Media, portals, and online news
- Enterprise companies of all types
- Application and content providers
- Government and regulators in India
