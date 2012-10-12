Mobile Marketing in USA Growing at a Rapid Rate

New City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Mobile marketing is quickly becoming a requirement for any organization, especially those that want to succeed in spite of the lagging economic recovery. With the steady growth of mobile device usage in the USA mobile marketing has become a reliable and cost-effective way to stay in contact with consumers. Large businesses have been using mobile marketing effectively in recent years and have found new growth through its strategies, but small businesses have preferred to take the wait and see approach. However, as the economy continues to lag, the time is now for small businesses to begin a mobile marketing campaign.



A new resource for American small business owners just launched at http://USAMobileMarketing.com . USA Mobile Marketing intends to reach small business owners who would like to gain a better understanding of mobile marketing strategies and learn how to apply them in order to grow their own business, even in a struggling economy. USA Mobile Marketing is a resource for learning about strategies such as mobile website design, mobile app development and bulk text marketing, among others. Also found at the site is a mobile marketing blog full of insider tips, helpful ideas and other information to help small business owners succeed.



The new website also free mobile phone marketing video training course that is the highlight of the site. This innovative course provides small business owners with all the tools and helps they need to start a successful mobile marketing campaign. Sound mobile marketing strategies are taught and explained as part of the video training course. Because this is a video course, small business owners can take the course as their time allows, and since it is free, there is nothing for them to lose.



Topics covered in the Free Marketing Training Course:



- Restaurant marketing strategies, mobile coupons and restaurant apps

- Salon and Spa text message reminder service options

- Religious/Church mobile apps and SMS marketing strategies

- Nonprofit mobile marketing plan ideas and mobile marketing software

- Retail marketing plans that include retail mobile coupons and retail QR Codes

- Fitness SMS marketing strategies

- Real Estate Agent QR code marketing and SMS marketing strategies

- Healthcare mobile marketing options

- Bar and Nightclub mobile apps, mobile websites and SMS marketing



USA Mobile Marketing's founder, Michael Armstrong, is a marketing professional with significant mobile marketing experience. He also created the free mobile phone marketing video training course as a means to remove the confusion that has surrounded mobile marketing. Mr. Armstrong has a genuine desire to help small businesses create a mobile marketing plan and succeed through the application of mobile marketing strategies. The site and training course are intended to teach small business owners how the power of mobile marketing can bring an increase in customers and revenue, and yet be cost-effective and easy to manage.



Company: USA Mobile Marketing

Contact: Michael Armstrong

Email: michael@usamobilemarketing.com