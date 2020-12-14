Mobile Marketing Market to Witness Stunning Growth: SAP, IBM, Salesforce.Com

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Mobile Marketing Market Report from AMA Researchhighlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Mobile marketing is a multi-channel, digital marketing activity conducted through a ubiquitous network to which consumers are constantly connected using a personal mobile device with an aim to focus on reaching a target audience, via websites, email, SMS and MMS, social media, and apps. SMS and MMS are very powerful channels for mobile marketing. Mobile terminals are becoming more and more important for internet searches. Almost 50 percent of consumers in the United States make direct purchases after receiving an SMS-branded text. According to recent reports, 40 percent of user's internet time is spent on mobile devices, which can be the best way to market products or services over the device.

Major Players in This Report Include,

SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Salesforce.Com, Inc. (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Twitter Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Adobe Systems, Inc. (United States), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), OpenMarket (United States) and Vibes Media, LLC (United States)

Market Trend

- More and more numbers of users are spending larger amounts of time on mobile devices. Mobile Commerce is expanding rapidly and that's why for marketers; it is very important to keep up with the pace.



Market Drivers

- The increasing number of internet and mobile user across the globe coupled with the rise in disposable income and consumer shift towards online shopping are the key factors driving the demand for mobile marketing.

- Cost-effective Way of Marketing Compared to Other Marketing Techniques



Opportunities

- Latest Technological Advancements such as Location-based service (LBS), Augmented Reality, 2D Barcodes, GPS messaging

- Growing Use of Mobile E-commerce by Consumers for Shopping



Restraints

- Compatibility of Software in Different Operating System

- Lack of Compelling Content to Engage Mobile User

- Navigation on a Mobile Phone



Challenges

- Privacy and Security Issues of User Data

- Lack of an Effective Marketing Strategy



Mobile Marketing Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

The Mobile Marketing is segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Product Advertising, Service Promotions, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Consumer Goods, Automotive, IT & Telecom, Government & Education, Retail & E-commerce, Others), Component (Software, Services), Service Type (Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Push Notification, App-based Marketing, In-game Mobile Marketing, Quick Response (QR) Codes, Others)

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Mobile MarketingMarket Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.