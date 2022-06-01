Mobile Marketing Platforms Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Localytics, Urban Airship, IMImobile

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Mobile Marketing Platforms market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Vibes (United States), Localytics (United States), Urban Airship (United States), Leanplum (United States), Pyze (United States), IMImobile (United Kingdom), Swrve (United States), MoEngage (United States), Salesforce (United States), Sailthru (United States), Braze (United States)



Definition:

Mobile marketing platform is refer as the software solutions which is tailored for the specific marketing needs of mobile teams. Mobile marketing platforms provides the unique insight for the personal behaviours of customers. Everything is changing from the way we run our lives and gain access to information and mobile platforms are at primary concern for this. Unlike other mediums for the marketing, mobile marketing allows the businesses target customers 24 hours a day, whether through website or apps. In short context mobile marketing platform is a tool designed to make customer experience in easier way. Mobile marketing automation is becoming the most important to ensure customer retention



Market Trend:

- Decrease in the price of high speed internet



Market Drivers:

- High penetration of mobile phone users

- Increased use of mobile web and mobile applications



Market Opportunities:

- Innovation in the technology of mobile based marketing



The Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH), Purpose-built Mobile Marketing Platforms), Application (IOS, Android), Solutions (Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Push Notification, Mobile Emails, Quick Response (QR) Codes, Location-Based Marketing, In-App Messages, Mobile Web, Others), End User (Retail and E-Commerce, Travel and Logistics, Automotive, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, Others)



Global Mobile Marketing Platforms market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



