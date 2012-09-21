Mobile Marketing Training Course to Help Small Business Owners in Texas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Use of mobile technology continues to increase, and as a result, mobile marketing companies becoming more and more important for the success of businesses big and small. Many big businesses are using mobile phone marketing with great success, while many small businesses with smaller marketing budgets are taking it slow. However, with more small business owners positioning themselves for growth through mobile phone marketing, small business owners who have not taken the plunge yet cannot afford to wait much longer. In a struggling economy, many businesses are discovering that mobile marketing has the power to increase business with a relatively small investment.



A new Houston area business provides a resource for small business owners in Houston who want to start a mobile marketing campaign but need help. Mobile Marketing Houston helps small business owners establish a sound mobile marketing strategy, including mobile website design, mobile apps development and the use of text message marketing software. Mobile marketing strategies, particularly text message marketing, is a great place for small business to start because they are cost-effective and provide that great return on investment.



A free mobile marketing video training course is available at http://mobile-marketing-houston.com. This comprehensive marketing training will help small business owners in their mobile marketing efforts. There is also news, insights and insider information available on a mobile marketing blog at the site. The video and marketing training course are invaluable tools for small business owners struggling to navigate the world of mobile phone marketing.



The creator of this free mobile marketing training course for small business owners, Michael Armstrong, is an expert in the marketing field. He has particular expertise in mobile phone marketing, and a desire to help small businesses succeed. Mr. Armstrong believes that mobile marketing is quickly becoming a requirement for any organization. Because some small business owners have experienced confusion about mobile marketing and its strategies, his goal is to remove any confusion and make it easier for those small business owners to begin a successful mobile marketing campaign.



Company: Mobile Marketing Houston

Press Release Contact: Michael Armstrong

Email: Michael@mobile-marketing-houston.com