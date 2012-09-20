Mobile Marketing Training for California Businesses

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Mobile marketing continues to experience growth in every sector, especially with big business. In a lagging economy, mobile phone marketing still has the capacity to increase revenue and help businesses expand. Big businesses have been taking advantage of this growth in recent years, and now more small business owners are beginning to experience the advantages that mobile marketing provides.



Small business owners in the economically challenged state of California have a new resource designed to help them launch a mobile marketing campaign. Mobile Marketing California is a new online source for all things mobile marketing, including mobile marketing software and strategies such as mobile website design, mobile app development and SMS text message marketing services. These mobile strategies, particularly SMS messaging, are cost-effective and provide small businesses with a great return on investment.



Additionally, the new website and blog features an innovative, completely free mobile marketing video training course to teach small business owners how to get the most from mobile marketing strategies.



Mobile marketing has traditionally been confusing for many, but this video training is designed to clear that confusion and make mobile marketing more accessible for small business. Mobile Marketing California also features a blog with articles on all things mobile marketing, including news, insights and helpful tips for business owners.



About Mobile Marketing California

The creator of Mobile Marketing California, Michael Armstrong, is genuinely interested in seeing more California small business owners experience the power of mobile marketing. Mr. Armstrong is an expert in the marketing field, and feels that mobile marketing strategies are becoming a requirement for business organizations that want to see continued growth, even in a struggling economy. Mobile Marketing California is especially for California small business owners who need help beginning a successful mobile marketing campaign.



Company: Mobile Marketing California

Press Release Contact: Michael Armstrong

Email: Michael@freemobilemarketing.org