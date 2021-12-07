Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market by Application (Homeland Security, Military & Defence, Environmental monitoring, Emergency/rapid response & Disaster Management, Narcotics Detection, Chemical leak detection, Forensics), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 404 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.



Environmental testing segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.



Based on application, mobile mass spectrometers market has been segmented into homeland security, environmental testing, narcotics detection, forensics, rapid response & disaster management military and other applications. Environmental testing is the key application of mobile mass spectrometers. Rising global demand for in situ environmental monitoring is expected to drive the mobile mass spectrometer market. Moreover, regulations and legislations set forth by government organizations have triggered the testing, inspection, and certification of environmental samples tested by the government and manufacturing companies. Regulatory bodies have introduced guidelines for regulating the inspection, sampling, and testing services of environmental samples to detect the presence of pollutants and contaminants. These bodies have introduced various programs to generate awareness and set testing specifications to ensure the safety of the environment and reduce the health risks associated with a polluted environment.



North America: The dominating market in the mobile mass spectrometers industry.



North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with the rapid adoption of portable and technologically advanced techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest market share in the mobile mass spectrometers market in 2020. A number of factors, such as growing greater government focus on narcotics detection and homeland security and the opioid crisis are driving the growth of the North American mobile mass spectrometers market globally. Moreover, in North American region the regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the mobile mass spectrometers market. The major players in the mobile mass spectrometer industry are FLIR (US), 908 Devices(US), PerkinElmer (US), Inficon (Switzerland), BaySpec (US)Bruker Corporation (US), PURSPEC (US), Focused Photonics (China), 1st detect (US), and Kore Technology(UK) among others.



These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the mobile mass spectrometers market. Products up-gradation, new product launches, investments, and expansions have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the mobile mass spectrometers industry.