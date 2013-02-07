Mobile Massage Therapist in Clearwater Joins the Massage Center

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Clearwater residents looking for professional massage therapy to reduce stress, relieve pain and address a number of ailments can now turn to The Massage Center – Clearwater and the mobile treatments program, performed at each client’s work or home.



About The Massage Center

The Massage Center - Clearwater offers a diverse selection of professional massage therapy treatments, with fourteen unique full body treatments. The center’s menu displays easy to remember treatment names. Clients can now enjoy the Cranium Euphoria which is a full body massage that emphasizes a scalp massage, or the My Vacation which is a relaxation massage. There is also the Hot Rock n’ Roll, which utilizes the power of hot stones to relieve muscle tension and over-all body stress. Eleven other treatments are offered, information about each treatment can be found at www.freemassagecenter.com .



Local residents will be delighted to learn that The Massage Center - Clearwater is offering a free massage to clients who become members. Each free massage is provided during the second visit and members are treated with discounts on gift cards as well as monthly visits.



For contact information on each location visit www.freemassagecenter.com . The Massage Center – Clearwater can be reached at 727-865-4366. The website also provides a listing of the 14 Unique Massage Therapy Treatments, the Gift Card program, and the Free Massage Membership Program.



Massage Establishments looking to offer The Massage Center program at their location can find information at www.freemassagecenter.com/licensing/ The company has plans to expand their footprint throughout Florida. Each location is independently owned and operated, pricing may vary per location.