Mobile Mechanic Expands Automotive Franchise Options

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Demand has been growing for a new kind of auto repair service where reliable mechanics go directly to a customer's home or workplace to repair a vehicle. Lubeman Mobile Mechanics, the leader in Sydney-area mobile mechanic services, is meeting this growing demand by offering mechanics the opportunity to buy an automotive franchise, operating their own Lubeman mobile mechanic business.



In conjunction with their expanded franchise options, Lubeman has updated its website, making it easier for future franchisees to learn more and to connect with Lubeman's sales team at http://www. lubeman.com.au/franchise-opportunities.



The mobile mechanic model provides entrepreneurs with an affordable alternative to starting a workshop. By becoming a Lubeman franchisee, owners can capitalise on a fast-growing automotive industry trend using a tried business concept. For a low start-up investment, a mechanic can become his or her own boss, work flexible hours and spend more time with family while earning money from a growing, recession-proof industry.



Lubeman's automotive franchise provides an affordable alternative to workshop overheads and offers lifestyle flexibility to work one's own hours. Franchisees who buy in early will have a better chance to choose to operate in the territory in which they live.



Mechanics interested in buying a Lubeman automotive franchise simply need to provide a vehicle and tools. Lubeman provides everything else necessary to operate in an exclusive territory from day one: vehicle signage, uniforms and an iPad with customer management and scheduling tools as well as ongoing support, training and marketing that delivers leads directly to the franchisee.



"For seven years my team and I have tried the mobile mechanic model and found it to be enormously successful," said Elvio Gonzalez, founder of Lubeman Mobile Mechanic. "We are excited to offer this opportunity to other mechanics to take control of their careers by buying their own mobile mechanic franchise."



Experienced and passionate motor mechanics looking for automotive business for sale should inquire immediately. Expressions of interest in this automotive franchise business opportunity can be submitted via the inquiry form at http://www. lubeman.com.au/franchise-opportunities.



Lubeman is one of Sydney’s most trusted automotive repair services. They have built a solid reputation for strong diagnostic skills and customer service. They offer customers the caliber of service once available only at brick-and-mortar workshops combined with the convenience of mobile repairs.



About Lubeman

Based in Newtown, Lubeman is an owner-operator business that has been servicing the Inner West and Eastern Suburbs of Sydney since 2000. The company's mobile mechanics are fully qualified, honest, reliable and live for their cars, so they really know their stuff. They have delighted customers for years with their noveland personal approach to reliable auto repair.



Learn more at Lubeman Mobile Mechanic's automotive franchise opportunities at http://www.lubeman.com.au/franchise-opportunities. For general information, visit the company's website at http://www.lubeman.com.au or follow them on Facebook.



Contact:

Company: Mechanical Business For Sale

NAME: Janelle Gonzalez

PHONE: 0419 280 783

EMAIL: janelle@lubeman.com.au