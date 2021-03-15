Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The latest market intelligence study on the Mobile Medical Apps market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others.



Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Mobile Medical Apps market.



The Global Mobile Medical Apps Market size was valued at USD 3.65 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.61 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 22.9%. The market of mobile medical apps is growing as it empowers patients with information and management of their own health, help reduce cost and increase access throughout the system, promote outcome improvement through improved decision-making, and supply data for predictive modeling of the at-risk population.



Mobile medical apps aid in managing one's health, have access to important information whenever and wherever needed for the promotion of healthy living. The mobile medical apps are witnessing increased adoption, which is fostering market growth. Moreover, growing investment in health start-ups has also propelled the growth of the market. New manufacturers are coming with innovative ideas to create more customer-friendly to tap into emerging markets.



The growing research on patient care has helped in fostering the business propositions of mobile medical apps. Mobile medical apps are generally used as an accessory to a regulated medical device, and they convert the mobile platform into a medical device. The surge in smartphones and mobile computing devices, coupled with consumer demand for mobile apps, are propelling the demand for the market.



North America held a larger market share owing to the rising investment in the healthcare sector and a high level of disposable income. The rise in the level of awareness is also boosting the demand for the market.



Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Patientkeeper Inc., Philips, IMS Health Inc., Samsung Electronics, Nike, Medtronic, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Cerner, among others.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care

Cardiology

Internal Medicine

Family Medicine

Emergency Medicine

Others



Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Free Subscription

Fee-Based Subscription



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iPhone

iPad

Blackberry

Windows



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residents

Physician



Mobile Medical Apps Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA



