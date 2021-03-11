Mobile Middleware market is forecast to grow from USD 17.23 billion in 2018 to USD 43.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The mobile middleware market is forecasted to grow from USD 17.23 billion in 2018 to USD 43.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the need for the implementation of business application among mobile devices.
Mobile middle ware is a type of connection among the various types of systems and mobile applications by building a user friendly environment on the handset for the user. It acts as an application layer between the server and the mobile operating systems. The main objective of the mobile middleware is to remove any complexities associated with the mobile environment. Moreover, it helps in building a faster interaction by implementing and developing the mobile applications. The commonly used mobile middleware functions are the various services like messaging, storage device, transaction and directory that we use in our day to day life.
The emerging and present key participants in the Mobile Middleware market are:
IBM Corporation (The U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (The U.S.), Oracle Corporation (The U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Company (The U.S.), TIBCO Software, Inc. (The U.S.), Unisys Corporation (The U.S.), Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), and Open Text Corporation (Canada) among various others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Mobile Middleware market on the basis of form, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:
Deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
cloud
on premise
Business (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Small and medium business
Large enterprises
End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Automotive
BFSI
Healthcare and retail
Manufacture
Telecom and IT
Travel and transportation
Aerospace and defense
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Further key findings from the report suggest
The driving factor for growth being the need for the implementation of business application among mobile devices.
Based on deployment type, the market is segmented as on cloud, on premise. The cloud deployment uses less expensive algorithms to perform along with the features of being flexible, easy and quite affordable, which makes it the faster growing deployment type accepted by various industries than the on premise. The installation and maintenance cost is also affordable than the on premise.
Based on business, the market is segmented as small and medium business and large enterprises. The demand for the increased growth in the use of the number of various applications, customizations of the applications and in several locations from where we are able to access these applications are the main reasons for the growth of the mobile middleware market. The most part of the revenue is believed to be brought by the medium and small size businesses…Continued
