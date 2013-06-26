Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) was announced concerning whether certain Mobile Mini officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Mobile Mini officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an increase in the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the Company’s 2006 Equity Incentive Plan.

In the Proxy Statement filed by Mobile Mini Inc with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Mobile Mini’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to increase the maximum aggregate number of shares that may be issued under the Mobile Mini, Inc. 2006 Equity Incentive Plan from 4,200,000 by an additional 2,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NASDAQ:MINI common stock.

Mobile Mini Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $330.31 million in 2010 to $381.26 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $13.24 million to $34.18 million.



Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) grew from $13.36 per share in February 2010 to as high as $36.68 in May 2013.



On June 25, 2013, NASDAQ:MINI shares closed at $31.63 per share.



