"Mobile Money" Helping People Get the Money They Need for Just in Time for Christmas

Worcestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- The holiday season is approaching quickly, and rather than feeling festive and relaxed, many people are feeling stressed and worried.



Due to the shaky economy, people all over the UK have had their hours cut at work or have been laid off. As a result, the thought of trying to scrape up enough money to buy presents for everyone on their list is leading to grief rather than joy.



A website has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its ability to help get cash-strapped people throughout England and Wales the money they so desperately need to help have a merry Christmas. Since 1998, Mobile Money has specialised in cash log book loans, which lets its customers borrow anywhere from £200 to £25,000 quickly and easily.



For customers who would like to make Christmas easy with a logbook loan, using their car as security, they may contact the friendly staff at Mobile Money 6 days a week and usually be approved for a cash loan right away - oftentimes in about 15 minutes. Clients typically get their money in less than an hour.



Helpful articles on the company’s website explain in detail the process for getting a log book loan as well as who is eligible to apply. For example, Mobile Money will hold onto the logbook and MOT certificate until the loan has been paid back. Then the documents are returned to the customer.



Clients may take up to 36 months to pay back their logbook loans, and as a bonus, they get to keep their car the entire time.



“We don’t worry if you have a bad credit history or you’re self-employed as we will ensure you are able to afford the payments and will treat your enquiry in the strictest confidence,” an article on the website explained.



“We lend responsibly and we value your custom – lots of our customers have been with us from the very beginning and have used our cash logbook loans service many times.”



Using the website is easy and user-friendly; customers may apply for their loan directly on the home page, by phone, or in-person at one of Mobile Money’s 33 locations.



As an accredited member of the Consumer Credit Trade Association, people who need money can rest assured that as they apply for a loan to help cover their holiday expenses, Mobile Money will follow the CCTA Code for Practice for Responsible Lending and provide each and every customer with professional, respectful, and courteous service.



About Mobile Money:

Mobile Money is the UK's leading lenders of logbook loans, with thousands of happy customers. Founded in 1998 we now have 33 branches spread out all over the UK. Our customers can get a cash loan 6 days per week within 15 minutes of calling us. For more information please visit http://www.mobilemoney.co.uk/logbook-loans/