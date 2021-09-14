Mobile Money Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Google, Monitise, PayPal

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Money Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Mobile Money market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom),Gemalto (Netherlands),Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States),Google Inc. (United States),Mastercard Incorporated (United States),Bharti Airtel Limited (India),Orange S.A. (France),Monitise Plc (United Kingdom),Mahindra Comviva (India),PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Over the last decade, global digitalization has been increased robustly. In addition to this, the usage of Bit Money based trading has vigorously escalated the demand for mobile money. Furthermore, growing awareness about the advanced technologies as well as the increasing usage of smart devices will generate significant demand over the forecasted period with better communication facilities. However, the majority of the low-income population have adopted the low-quality applications which are prone to theft and higher transactional costs which might stagnate the business growth. Since mobile money is one of the innovative payment types. Introduction to these highly automated platforms has simplified the use of financial services by mobile devices.



Market Trends:

- Introduction to Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) which Simplifies the Digital Transactions

- Growing Adoption of Technologically Secure Biometric Authentication Technology



Market Drivers:

- Growing Awareness About Advanced Digital Payment Software

- Robustly Increasing Smartphone Industry leading to Rising Demand for Mobile Money



Market Opportunities:

- Minimized Gap Between Actual and Virtual Financial

- Enhanced Flexibility Provisions Among the Mobile Money Services



The Global Mobile Money Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Mode of Transaction (Nfc/Smart Cards, Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web/Wap Payments, Short Message Service (SMS), Stk/USSD), Location of Payment (Remote Payments, Proximity Payments), Nature of Payment (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, Business to Business), Type of Purchase (Airtime transfer and top-ups, Money transfers and payments)



Global Mobile Money market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Mobile Money market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Mobile Money market.

- -To showcase the development of the Mobile Money market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Mobile Money market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Mobile Money market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Mobile Money market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Mobile MoneyMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Mobile Money market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Mobile Money Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Mobile Money Market Production by Region Mobile Money Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Mobile Money Market Report:

- Mobile Money Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Mobile Money Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Mobile Money Market

- Mobile Money Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

- Mobile Money Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

- Mobile Money Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Mobile Money Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Mobile Money market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Mobile Money near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Mobile Money market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



