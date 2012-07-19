Mobile Network APIs 2012 - 2016

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- While a large part of the market is yet to understand their technological and strategic significance, Mobile Network APIs play a critical part in carrier networks as a secondary stream of revenue. Mobile Network APIs capitalize on existing network infrastructure to create a vast array of business opportunities for carriers worldwide. In essence, these APIs allow carriers to disseminate a wealth of internal information or resources to third parties. This could entail everything from network QoS for video service delivery to Subscriber Data Management (SDM) for advertising and profiling. One key goal is to enable third party developers to offer services in return for revenues.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Mobile Network APIs market, including business models, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2012 to 2016.



This report addresses the following key topics:



The Business Case for Mobile Network APIs: An assessment of the business case for Mobile Network APIs



Value Chain and Mobile Operator APIs Usage: An analysis of the value chain of mobile operator API usage for services including an assessment of revenue across participants in the value chain from end users, developers, aggregators to the API owners, and how this economic model will change over time.



Network Operator, Application Provider & Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how operators, application providers and vendors will position themselves to capitalize on network APIs



Network API Analysis: Evaluation of major network API deployments globally and an assessment of which APIs will lead the market in the future.



Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Mobile Network API market from 2012 to 2016



Key Findings:



The Mobile Networks API market will grow at a CAGR of 37 % between 2012 and 2016, eventually accounting for $ 75 Billion in global revenue by the end of 2016

In terms of regional revenue split, the North America and Western Europe region will remain to be the largest market segments by the end of 2016, while the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions will see the healthiest growth rates over the next four years.

In terms of individual API categories, the Subscriber Data Management (SDM) category will witness the fastest growth rate and will eventually account for $ 6.8 Billion in global revenue by the end of 2016

The average volume of API transactions for a Tier 1 wireless carrier will significantly increment over the next four years eventually reaching 94 Billion transactions a month on average.



Companies in Report:



Alcatel Lucent

Apigee

AT&T

Korea Telecom

Placecast

Samsung

Telefonica

Twilio

UnboundID

Verizon Wireless

Wholesale Application Community



Target Audience:



API Aggregators

Investment Firms

Application Developers

Mobile Device Vendors

Mobile Network Carriers

Service Bureau Companies

Wireless Infrastructure Vendors

Telecom Managed Service Providers



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/mobile-network-apis-2012-2016-report-552502