Mobile Network Operator Machine-to-Machine Market (M2M) : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Strategies

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Machine to Machine (M2M) is unleashing a wave of new possibilities for data gathering, predictive analytics and automation. M2M can be employed in various mundane yet important tasks in virtually every industry/segment including healthcare, telematics, asset management, surveillance, power grid, connected home, connected car and much more. M2M services are a key part of every successful enterprise strategy to improve business processes, increase productivity, and cut costs through automated operations and processes. It empowers managers with greater awareness and insight into business and systems operations.



The M2M ecosystem is complex and includes device manufacturers, wireless service providers, integrators, platform providers and developers. When the traditional value-chain for M2M is taken into consideration, the role of telecom carrier is relegated to data transfer only. This leaves the mobile network operator to occupy a small value proposition. In order to capture larger portion of M2M value, leading carriers have positioned themselves so offer a variety of services, M2M platform, applications, and specialized solutions to cater to particular industry verticals such a fleet management. However, these initiatives require that the network operators leave their comfort zone to develop services outside their core business.



This report evaluates network operator M2M strategies from 16 global carriers representing North and South America, Europe, Australia, Asia and the Middle-East. Their strategies are not evaluated in isolation to M2M alone but rather within the context of their overall business strategies. This research report employs various analysis methodologies including Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



This research is a must-read for anyone within the carrier M2M community including their partners, suppliers, customers, and competitors.



Mobile network operators

Systems integration companies

Enterprise companies of all types

Investment and M&A companies of all types

M2M equipment and service providers of all types



AT&T

Telekom Austria Group

Deutsche Telekom

Etisalat Group

Everything Everywhere

France Telecom-Orange Group

KPN

Roger Communication

SingTel

Telefónica

Telenor

TeliaSonera

Telstra

Türk Telekom

Verizon

Vodafone



