"Mobile Network Operator Revenue Improvement and Profitability Enhancement" Published

New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2013 -- Mobile network operators are facing unprecedented competition driven by Over-the-Top (OTT) players, Google, and the evolving ecosystem including inexpensive voice and data bearer services. The Mobile Network Operator Revenue Improvement and Profitability Enhancement subscription service provides the mobile network operator with key information to identify and understand:
- What Value-added Services (VAS) to deploy to generate new revenue streams, enhance profitability, and differentiate versus the competition
- How to position the network for success in a post-LTE world including network optimization, BSS/OSS, services integration and orchestration, and more
- What key commerce, content, communications and applications to gain customer stickiness and intimacy, leading to more loyal and profitable customers
- How to leverage existing assets for new revenue streams including subscriber data, carrier API extension, management of third-parties and their solutions, and more
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience
- Mobile network operators
- Application developers
- Handset manufacturers
- Infrastructure suppliers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Acceleration Market: (Web/Content, Network, Application, Device) Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- Mobile Network APIs 2012 - 2016
- Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis
- Bring-your-own-device (BYOD), Consumerimization of IT (Co-IT) and Enterprise Mobility Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017).
- Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis, 2nd Edition
- LTE Operator Strategies: Key Drivers, Deployment Strategies, CAPEX, OPEX, Price Plans, ARPUs and Service Revenues 2012 - 2016
- Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets): Small Cells & Carrier Wi-Fi Market: Global Advancements, Adoption Trends, Technology Roadmaps, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Mobile Operator Subscriptions, Spectrum, Ownership & Infrastructure Contracts Database Q1'2012
- Mobile Phones - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Global LTE Market by Infrastructure (E-Utran, E Node B, EPC), End-User Devices (Smartphones, USB Modems, Card Modules, Netbooks), & Services (2010 - 2015)