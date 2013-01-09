Mobile Network Operator Revenue Improvement and Profitability:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Mobile network operators are facing unprecedented competition driven by Over-the-Top (OTT) players, Google, and the evolving ecosystem including inexpensive voice and data bearer services. The Mobile Network Operator Revenue Improvement and Profitability Enhancement subscription service provides the mobile network operator with key information to identify and understand:



For All Latest Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/latest



What Value-added Services (VAS) to deploy to generate new revenue streams, enhance profitability, and differentiate versus the competition

How to position the network for success in a post-LTE world including network optimization, BSS/OSS, services integration and orchestration, and more

What key commerce, content, communications and applications to gain customer stickiness and intimacy, leading to more loyal and profitable customers

How to leverage existing assets for new revenue streams including subscriber data, carrier API extension, management of third-parties and their solutions, and more



To Browse All Reports Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



Target Audience



Mobile network operators

Application developers

Handset manufacturers

Infrastructure suppliers



Table of Contents



Current reports included in the service are:

Wi-Fi Direct Solutions and Applications

Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018

Social Local Mobile (SoLoMo) Game-Play Behavior in Free2Play, Virtual Goods & Hybrid Ecosystem

Market Opportunity: Social + LTE + Commerce

Strategic Alliances in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Ecosystem

Wi-Fi Direct: Market View of Product Categories, Products, and Vendors

HTML5 Solutions and Applications

Market Opportunity: Wi-Fi Direct

Hybrid Mobile-Cloud Computing: Driving the Future of Enterprise Mobility

Machine to Machine (M2M) Applications in the Cloud

Market Opportunity: Super WiFi

Cloud Telephony: Technology and Market Analysis & Forecast 2012-2017

Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2013: Challenges and Opportunities

Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2012 - 2017

Why BYOT is More Important than BYOD

SoLoMo Gaming in 3G, LTE, Cloud, and HTML5 Ecosystem: Market Analysis & Forecast 2012 - 2017

Mobile Gaming Piracy: Market Analysis, Initiatives and Solutions to Defeat Game Piracy in 3G, LTE and the Cloud Ecosystem

The Future of App Stores

The ROI of Video in an LTE World

Augmented Reality: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 - 2017

M2M Solutions: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2017

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Market, Industry Verticals, Business Strategy and Planning

SoMoClo: The Convergence of Social, Mobile, and Cloud Solutions and Applications

Cloud Application Marketplace 2012 - 2017

Big Data in ICT and Telecom: Transforming Industry Verticals 2012 - 2017

Mobile Security and Privacy in 3G & LTE: Strategies, Solutions and Market Forecast Analysis 2012-2017

Google vs. Carriers: SWOT Analysis and Future of Telecom and Commerce

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) with LTE and Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecast 2012 - 2017

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Challenges and Opportunities in Multi-Application Environment

Telecom Network APIs 2012 - 2016

The Evolution of Google: Communications, Content, Commerce and Applications 2012 - 2017

Mobile Bar Code Marketing: Challenges, Opportunities, Global Outlook 2012-2017

Mobile Commerce Carrier Strategies

Computing, Content, Applications, and Commerce in the Cloud: Legacy Network Operator Threats and Opportunities

Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - 2nd Edition

Mobile Commerce in the Cloud: The Impact of Cloud-based Operations on Mobile Business Models and Operations

Self Organizing Networks (SON): Challenges and Market Opportunities for LTE and Beyond, Second Edition

Mobile Location Commerce 2012 - 2017

LTE Operator Strategies: Key Drivers, Deployment Strategies, CAPEX, OPEX, Price Plans, ARPUs and Service Revenues 2012 - 2016

IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) : The Market for Applications & Services 2012-2017

State of the Cloud: Analysis of Cloud Services, Companies, and Applications

Future Direction of the Android Platform

Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Fifth Edition

Network Operator Monetization Strategies: Leveraging New Sources of Revenue

Smartphones: New User Paradigms and Behaviors

Next Generation Mobile Commerce: Beyond Cell Phones

Mobile Applications Stores 2012: Europe - Market Analysis and Business Assessment

Mobile Applications Stores 2012: North America - Market Analysis and Business Assessment

SIP Trunking: Next Generation Call Processing Drives Lower Cost Communications

End-to-End M2M, Fifth Edition

M2M and Connected Vehicles

LTE Strategy 2012 - 2017

Market Opportunity: Mobile Phone Augmented Reality

Indoor Location Solutions and Services: Challenges, Opportunities & Market Outlook

Market Opportunity: Call Continuity in Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Market Opportunity: mVoIP + Social + Presence

Market Opportunity: Free VoIP over Wireless vs. VoLTE

Where is the Money in Near Field Communications?

Market Opportunity: Location-based Services (LBS) Mediation and Federation

Mobile Local Search Market

Market Analysis and Benefit Realization Management (BRM) Solutions

Near Field Communications (NFC) Markets: Challenges, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2016

Next Generation Network Application Market Outlook and Business Drivers

Unified Communications (UC) over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS): Solutions and Market/Business Analysis

Monetizing the NGN Investment: Market Prospects and Business Case for IMS and SDP based Applications

5G: The NanoCore

Mobile Proximity and Location Based Advertising within Reach

Hybrid TV and Over the Top TV Status Report

Local Search Meets Social Search



Subscribers will also receive Carrier Competitive Analysis for major mobile network operators. This analysis includes the following:



Pricing (price wars)

Growth prospects (where and how)

Revenue, margins, and profitability expectations

MNVO future expectations

Applications (P2A, P2P, and A2A/M2M)

IP/patent review

Acquisition targets

Key suppliers



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158123



Latest Reports:



Butanes Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2010 - 2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/139146



Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158045