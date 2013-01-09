Mobile Network Operator Revenue Improvement and Profitability:MarketResearchReports.biz

New Market Research Report Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Mobile Network Operator Revenue Improvement and Profitability
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Mobile network operators are facing unprecedented competition driven by Over-the-Top (OTT) players, Google, and the evolving ecosystem including inexpensive voice and data bearer services. The Mobile Network Operator Revenue Improvement and Profitability Enhancement subscription service provides the mobile network operator with key information to identify and understand:
For All Latest Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/latest
What Value-added Services (VAS) to deploy to generate new revenue streams, enhance profitability, and differentiate versus the competition
How to position the network for success in a post-LTE world including network optimization, BSS/OSS, services integration and orchestration, and more
What key commerce, content, communications and applications to gain customer stickiness and intimacy, leading to more loyal and profitable customers
How to leverage existing assets for new revenue streams including subscriber data, carrier API extension, management of third-parties and their solutions, and more
To Browse All Reports Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Target Audience
Mobile network operators
Application developers
Handset manufacturers
Infrastructure suppliers
Table of Contents
Current reports included in the service are:
Wi-Fi Direct Solutions and Applications
Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018
Social Local Mobile (SoLoMo) Game-Play Behavior in Free2Play, Virtual Goods & Hybrid Ecosystem
Market Opportunity: Social + LTE + Commerce
Strategic Alliances in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Ecosystem
Wi-Fi Direct: Market View of Product Categories, Products, and Vendors
HTML5 Solutions and Applications
Market Opportunity: Wi-Fi Direct
Hybrid Mobile-Cloud Computing: Driving the Future of Enterprise Mobility
Machine to Machine (M2M) Applications in the Cloud
Market Opportunity: Super WiFi
Cloud Telephony: Technology and Market Analysis & Forecast 2012-2017
Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2013: Challenges and Opportunities
Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2012 - 2017
Why BYOT is More Important than BYOD
SoLoMo Gaming in 3G, LTE, Cloud, and HTML5 Ecosystem: Market Analysis & Forecast 2012 - 2017
Mobile Gaming Piracy: Market Analysis, Initiatives and Solutions to Defeat Game Piracy in 3G, LTE and the Cloud Ecosystem
The Future of App Stores
The ROI of Video in an LTE World
Augmented Reality: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 - 2017
M2M Solutions: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2017
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Market, Industry Verticals, Business Strategy and Planning
SoMoClo: The Convergence of Social, Mobile, and Cloud Solutions and Applications
Cloud Application Marketplace 2012 - 2017
Big Data in ICT and Telecom: Transforming Industry Verticals 2012 - 2017
Mobile Security and Privacy in 3G & LTE: Strategies, Solutions and Market Forecast Analysis 2012-2017
Google vs. Carriers: SWOT Analysis and Future of Telecom and Commerce
Subscriber Data Management (SDM) with LTE and Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecast 2012 - 2017
IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Challenges and Opportunities in Multi-Application Environment
Telecom Network APIs 2012 - 2016
The Evolution of Google: Communications, Content, Commerce and Applications 2012 - 2017
Mobile Bar Code Marketing: Challenges, Opportunities, Global Outlook 2012-2017
Mobile Commerce Carrier Strategies
Computing, Content, Applications, and Commerce in the Cloud: Legacy Network Operator Threats and Opportunities
Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - 2nd Edition
Mobile Commerce in the Cloud: The Impact of Cloud-based Operations on Mobile Business Models and Operations
Self Organizing Networks (SON): Challenges and Market Opportunities for LTE and Beyond, Second Edition
Mobile Location Commerce 2012 - 2017
LTE Operator Strategies: Key Drivers, Deployment Strategies, CAPEX, OPEX, Price Plans, ARPUs and Service Revenues 2012 - 2016
IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) : The Market for Applications & Services 2012-2017
State of the Cloud: Analysis of Cloud Services, Companies, and Applications
Future Direction of the Android Platform
Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Fifth Edition
Network Operator Monetization Strategies: Leveraging New Sources of Revenue
Smartphones: New User Paradigms and Behaviors
Next Generation Mobile Commerce: Beyond Cell Phones
Mobile Applications Stores 2012: Europe - Market Analysis and Business Assessment
Mobile Applications Stores 2012: North America - Market Analysis and Business Assessment
SIP Trunking: Next Generation Call Processing Drives Lower Cost Communications
End-to-End M2M, Fifth Edition
M2M and Connected Vehicles
LTE Strategy 2012 - 2017
Market Opportunity: Mobile Phone Augmented Reality
Indoor Location Solutions and Services: Challenges, Opportunities & Market Outlook
Market Opportunity: Call Continuity in Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
Market Opportunity: mVoIP + Social + Presence
Market Opportunity: Free VoIP over Wireless vs. VoLTE
Where is the Money in Near Field Communications?
Market Opportunity: Location-based Services (LBS) Mediation and Federation
Mobile Local Search Market
Market Analysis and Benefit Realization Management (BRM) Solutions
Near Field Communications (NFC) Markets: Challenges, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2016
Next Generation Network Application Market Outlook and Business Drivers
Unified Communications (UC) over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS): Solutions and Market/Business Analysis
Monetizing the NGN Investment: Market Prospects and Business Case for IMS and SDP based Applications
5G: The NanoCore
Mobile Proximity and Location Based Advertising within Reach
Hybrid TV and Over the Top TV Status Report
Local Search Meets Social Search
Subscribers will also receive Carrier Competitive Analysis for major mobile network operators. This analysis includes the following:
Pricing (price wars)
Growth prospects (where and how)
Revenue, margins, and profitability expectations
MNVO future expectations
Applications (P2A, P2P, and A2A/M2M)
IP/patent review
Acquisition targets
Key suppliers
To Buy A Copy Of This Report Kindly visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158123
Latest Reports:
Butanes Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2010 - 2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/139146
Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158045