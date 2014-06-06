Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Operators Go after the Connected Car Opportunity - Cellular Telematics Value Chain, Business Models and Market Forecast" from Pyramid Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- In 'Mobile Operators Go after the Connected Car Opportunity; Cellular Telematics Value Chain, Business Models and Market Forecast,' Pyramid Research examines the cellular telematics value chain, analyzes the different business models and provides market forecast for the telematics industry globally. The report looks at the various market drivers and the main types of telematics applications, such as navigation, emergency services, diagnostics, PAYD and PHY insurance, and stolen vehicle recovery, focusing on the opportunities for MNOs to expand their role. Examples from around the globe are provided throughout the report.
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Key Findings
- Telematics is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing segments of the cellular machine-to-machine market.
- The total number of telematics M2M SIMs have reached 37m in 2013, representing about 4% of all passenger cars. By our estimates, penetration of passenger cars will grow to 12% by 2018, with telematics M2M SIMs contributing more than 20% of all M2M SIMs.
- Europe will become the largest market in 2016, overtaking the US.
- Regulations are a key market driver, with legal requirements beginning to have an impact on the markets in Brazil, parts of Europe and Russia.
- Pay-as-you-drive and pay-how-you-drive are the key telematics-based insurance services, but increasingly insurers are adding more services, such as security and vehicle location services, which also lower their risks.
- Mobile operators have a number of ways in which they can increase their share of the value chain, including becoming telematics service providers, offering flexible billing options, building or acquiring system integration capabilities and leveraging their channels to market.
Synopsis
'Mobile Operators Go after the Connected Car Opportunity; Cellular Telematics Value Chain, Business Models and Market Forecast,' a report by Pyramid Research, provides a detailed analysis of the market for various M2M telematics services aimed at non-commercial cars and delivered over cellular networks. The report examines the cellular telematics value chain and the opportunities available to operators to expand their role in that value chain. It analyzes the different business models and provides market forecast for the telematics industry globally, evaluating the various market drivers and looking at how they differ between regions and especially between emerging and developed markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ATandT, Chrysler, GM, Insurethebox, Porto Seguro, Royal Automobile Club, Sprint, State Farm Insurance, Telefonica, TIM, Verizon, Vodacom, Vodafone, Volvo.
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