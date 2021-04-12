Mobile Ordering App - SAAVI Makes It Simple

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Finding a mobile ordering solution for the wholesale market products has become much more simple. Answering demand from the many people used to the convenience of mobile ordering but without any marketplace options available, the new app SAAVI is answering the call. SAAVI has been developed to provide an attractively priced, convenient wholesale ordering solution that exceeds even high customer expectations. A wide range of marketplace choices are available directly on the app.



"Providing the best service available is our absolute passion," commented a spokesperson from SAAVI. "There's a real demand for what we are offering, with more people preferring to do their shopping at least some of the time online every day. We look forward to seeing SAAVI grow as we establish a spotless reputation and our number of users continues to expand."



Some highlights of SAAVI's features include Customer Orders that go right to the user's accounting system; portion ordering for easy product selection; supplier ordering, saving time and energy; random weight support; proof of delivery; bar code scanning; friendly customer support and much more.



The mobile app is becoming a favourite with meat wholesalers, fish wholesalers, coffee sellers, beverage wholesalers, poultry wholesalers, and all kind of retail wholesalers. It can certainly also be used in many other wholesale spaces. The team is always happy to answer any questions about how SAAVI can help an Australian business take their work to the next level.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.saavi.com.au.



Media Contact



Business name: SAAVI

Street: 710 Collins Street, Docklands

City and State: Melbourne VIC

Zip: 3008

Country: Australia

Phone: 1300 303 360

Email: enquiry@saavi.com.au

URL: https://www.saavi.com.au/