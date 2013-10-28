Mobile OS Comparative Analysis and Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Swine fever is an acute, hyperpyretic and contagious disease, caused by swine fever viruses. Its incidence rate and death rate are both extremely high, and viruses can be transmitted at high speed. Immunization is the major measure to prevent swine fever.



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With the development of Chinese economy and increasing living standards of Chinese people, the demand for pork keeps growing accordingly. In 2012, the output volume of pork in China was 53.35 million tons, increasing by 5.6% YOY. The fattened volume of pigs in 2012 was 696.28 million, increasing by 5.2% YOY. With the expansion of the pig raising industry, farmers in China have an increasing demand for swine fever vaccines.



In 2007, Chinese government started to conduct compulsory immunizations against swine fever, According to National Compulsory Immunization Plan of Animal Epidemic Diseases 2013 issued by Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Finance, 4 diseases are covered by the national compulsory immunization program, including swine fever. The appropriation of animal epidemic prevention in China is proportionally sponsored by both central and local governments. The proportion is determined based on relevant documents jointly issued by Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Finance. However, the swine fever vaccines procured by the government were low-priced and their qualities are not guaranteed. At present, there are many enterprises that produce swine fever vaccines in China, but the qualities of their vaccines vary. Some animal healthcare experts advocate the cancellation of government procurement of swine fever vaccines. Instead, the government can directly provide subsidies to farmers.



If each pig must be vaccinated for twice, the market scale of China swine fever vaccines in 2012 was about 1.4 billion doses. Assuming that the number of pigs raised increases by 5%-10% every year, the annual demand volume of swine fever vaccines will also increase under normal conditions. For those animal vaccine producing and trading enterprises, there are many opportunities in China market.



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Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



- Incidence status and prevention program of swine fever in China

- Overview of China pig raising industry

- Supply and demand status of China swine fever vaccines

- Factors influencing the development of swine fever vaccine market

- Government procurement system of swine fever vaccines

- Perspective of swine fever vaccine industry



The following enterprises and people are proposed to purchase this report:



- Animal vaccine producing enterprises

- Pig raising enterprises

- Government departments

- Investors/research institutes concerned about animal vaccines



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