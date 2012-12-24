Mobile Payment in China 2011-2012 Edition New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Mobile Payment in China: 2011-2012 Edition is the fifth and latest edition of a popular report. It is the most up-to-date and comprehensive study available on China's mobile payment sector today. The report focuses on the top issue for m-payment in China in 2011: government licensing for "non-financial institutions". In this report we profile all of the companies to have received mobile payment licenses; they include many of China's leading third-party payment providers, as well as new m-payment specialists, provincial payment processors, telecom operators, and payment-related software and equipment providers.
Mobile Payment in China: 2011-2012 Edition includes updated coverage on leading mobile payment business models, technologies, and services. In addition, we examine the key issues affecting the market heading into 2012 and forecast growth and major changes through 2015.
Key Topics:
Mobile payment licenses: coverage of all companies that received them, how they are being enforced, and how they will change the industry
China's post-licensing market landscape: how China's operators, banks, and other payment powerhouses are adjusting
NFC and contactless mobile payments
Mobile apps and app stores
M-payment global leaders' strategies for breaking into China's payment market
Companies Mentioned:
Third-party mobile payment providers: Alipay, China UnionPay (ChinaPay), Tenpay, Union Mobile Pay (UMPay), 47Pay, 99Bill, Chinabank Payments, IPS, Lianlian Pay, MoBo, Qiandai, SandPay, Shanghai FFT, Smartpay, Yeepay, Yinsheng E-Pay
Mobile operators: China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom
Banks: Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Minsheng Bank, China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China CITIC
Foreign m-payment leaders in China: Apple, Google, Isis, Mastercard, PayPal, Square, Visa
