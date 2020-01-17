Mobile Payment Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2019 & Key Players: Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings,Inc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Mobile payment is used in stores and to make remote location payment via messages or mobile apps. Different types of mobile payment mediums, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been developed to provide faster money transactions. The mobile payment industry witnessed an important development when Apple announced the launch of Apple Pay, its new payment feature. This feature enables iPhone 6 and 6 plus customers to make payments at more than 200,000 retail locations in the U.S. In addition, in 2015, Starbucks Corp. launched the Mobile Order & Pay Program across the U.S. to enable customers to preorder and avoid waiting in long queues, thus boosting the market growth. Growth in e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, change in lifestyle, and the need for quick and hassle-free transactions drive the market growth. However, data breaches and security concerns impede this growth. Rise in knowledge, exposure to social media, and high potential in emerging economies are projected to present numerous growth opportunities for mobile payment market in the near future.



Know the business opportunities in Mobile Payment Market | Get Access To Free sample@ https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/38490



Top Emerging Market Key players includes are:

Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, and Mahindra Comviva.



Understanding what the audience is looking for in a report the researchers behind this attunes deliverables according to their needs such as product price, demand and supply status, end-use, profit and others. By operating in close alignment with the major vendors, the researchers have customized the literature – based on universal perspective as well as comprehensive knowledge of the local business owners. The document further aims at addressing the different challenges and opportunities of carrying out business operations in North America and beyond.



Mobile Payment Market by Mode of Transaction

Short Message Service (SMS)

Near-field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)



Mobile Payment Market by Type of Mobile Payment

Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards

Mobile Money



Mobile Payment Market by Application

Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others



A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2016 - 2023 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period 2016 - 2023?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Mobile Payment Market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the Mobile Payment market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Mobile Payment Market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Mobile Payment market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?



The report is distributed over 15 Chapters to display the analysis of the Global Mobile Payment market.

Chapter 1 covers the Mobile Payment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of Electric Vehicle, for the period 2018- 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, are dedicated to the analysis of the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, talk about the application and types of Mobile Payment in the market using the same set of data for the period 2014-2019;

Chapter 12 provides the market forecast by regions, types and applications using sales and revenue data for the period 2019-2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 describe the value chain by focusing on the sales channel and the distributors, traders, dealers of the duty-free retail shop. The concluding chapter also includes research findings and conclusion.



Key Questions That the Report Answers From Competition Standpoint

The report provides deep-rooted insights with respect to key players operating in the market

The report not only highlights the key players operating in the market but also showcases their latest competitive positioning in the market

Key pointers such as Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, Recent Developments with respect to players are extensively covered under 'Company Profile' section of the report, which provides stakeholders clear picture of the competitive landscape prevailing in the market.



Ask for Discount @ https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/38490



Few Points in Table of content –



CHAPTER 7 : MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast



7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.1. By mode of transaction

7.2.3.2. By type of mobile payment

7.2.3.3. By application



7.2.4. By country

7.2.4.1. U.S. market size and forecast

7.2.4.2. Canada market size and forecast

7.2.4.3. Mexico market size and forecast



7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.1. By mode of transaction

7.3.3.2. By type of mobile payment

7.3.3.3. By application



7.3.4. By country

7.3.4.1. UK market size and forecast

7.3.4.2. Germany market size and forecast

7.3.4.3. Switzerland market size and forecast

7.3.4.4. Rest of Europe market size and forecast



7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast

7.4.3.1. By mode of transaction

7.4.3.2. Type of mobile payment

7.4.3.3. By application



7.4.4. By country

7.4.4.1. China market size and forecast

7.4.4.2. India market size and forecast

7.4.4.3. Japan market size and forecast

7.4.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast



Many more.…



Buy Now This Report @ https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/checkout/38490



People also interested in this research -



Digital Banking & Payment Market Review,Outlook and Forecast by 2024 : https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/56667/digital-banking-and-payment-market-review



Payment Gateways Market Research by Product, Region, Application, Key Players Analysis Report by 2024:https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/68783/payment-gateways-market



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.



CONTACT US:

+1 347 767 5477 ( US )

+44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

+ 91 8956 767 535 ( Apac )

Sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com

Follow Us:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook