Mobile Payments Market- Global Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- The changing consumer preferences are driving mobile payments globally. Mobile payments are more convenient, time saving and can replace paper money, but security is one of the major factors hampering its adoption globally. The basic methods used for mobile payments are Premium SMS, Direct Mobile Billing, WAP and NFC (Near Field Communication). Contactless NFC technology is the next big thing in the field of mobile payments and it is getting traction in United States and Europe region.



Read More: Mobile Payments Market



The report contains the global scenario of Mobile Payments market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Mobile Payments market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Browse More Market Reports On Technology and Media market



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For more information visit us: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-payments-market.html



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com