Mobile Payments Market - Global Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis-2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Mobile Payments Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



The changing consumer preferences are driving mobile payments globally. Mobile payments are more convenient, time saving and can replace paper money, but security is one of the major factors hampering its adoption globally. The basic methods used for mobile payments are Premium SMS, Direct Mobile Billing, WAP and NFC (Near Field Communication). Contactless NFC technology is the next big thing in the field of mobile payments and it is getting traction in United States and Europe region.



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The report contains the global scenario of Mobile Payments market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Mobile Payments market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



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