Mobile Payments Market Is Booming Worldwide : Apple, Google, PayPal

Key Players in This Report Include:

Apple (United States), Google (United States), PayPal (United States), Mastercard (United States), One97 Communications (Paytm) (India), Bharti Airtel (India), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Orange S.A. (France), Samsung Pay (South Korea), Verifone (United States), Square, Inc. (United States), Alipay (China)



Definition:

In recent years mobile payment has top priority in the financial industry and risen tremendously, particularly in the millennial and generation Z group across the world. Mobile payments have the potential to significantly change the consumer's preferences to pay for goods and services. The recent adoption of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to the payment industry is one of the major driving agents in the growth of the mobile payment market. In emerging economies includes India, China and Brazil with high penetration of smartphone and low banking services, mobile payment are getting a better opportunity in these geographic regions.



Market Trends:

Increasing Collaboration with Payment Networks and Mobile Operators to Enhance Mobile Payment Solutions

Mobile Payment Companies Attract and Offers Various Cashback Features to their Users



Market Drivers:

The Growth in the Number of Smartphones and Internet Users Worldwide

Rising E-Commerce Industry and High-Speed Cellular Networks in Developing Economies

Surging Adoption of Data Analysis Tools and Big Data analytics by Vendors to Customize their Offerings



Market Opportunities:

Numerous Government Encouraging Banks to Build Digital Infrastructure to Enable Safe and Secure Mobile Payments

Increasing Use of Digital Payment in Specifically in Developing Economies



The Global Mobile Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile wallet/Bank cards, Mobile money), Application (Retail, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Nature of Payment Type (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, Business to Business), Payment Mode (NFC/Smart card, Direct mobile billing, Mobile web/WAP payments, Mobile apps, IVRS, Others (Wi-Fi, QR codes, and STK/USSD)), Location of Payments (Remote payments, Proximity payments)



Global Mobile Payments market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Mobile Payments market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Mobile Payments

- -To showcase the development of the Mobile Payments market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Mobile Payments market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Mobile Payments

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Mobile Payments market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Mobile Payments Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Mobile Payments market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Mobile Payments Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Mobile Payments Market Production by Region Mobile Payments Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Mobile Payments Market Report:

- Mobile Payments Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Mobile Payments Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Mobile Payments Market

- Mobile Payments Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Mobile Payments Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Mobile Payments Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Mobile wallet/Bank cards, Mobile money}

- Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Application {Retail, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others}

- Mobile Payments Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Mobile Payments Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Mobile Payments market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Mobile Payments near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Mobile Payments market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.



