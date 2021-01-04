Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Global Mobile Payments Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in Mobile Payments Report Include,

Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard, One97 Communications , Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Orange S.A., Samsung Pay, Verifone, Square, Inc., Alipay



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Mobile Payments Market various segments and emerging territory.



In recent years mobile payment has top priority in the financial industry and risen tremendously, particularly in the millennial and generation Z group across the world. Mobile payments have the potential to significantly change the consumerâ€™s preferences to pay for goods and services. The recent adoption of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to the payment industry is one of the major driving agents in the growth of the mobile payment market. In emerging economies includes India, China and Brazil with high penetration of smartphone and low banking services, mobile payment are getting a better opportunity in these geographic regions.



Mobile Payments Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Mobile Payments Market Study by Type (Mobile wallet/Bank cards, Mobile money), Application (Retail, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Nature of Payment Type (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, Business to Business), Payment Mode (NFC/Smart card, Direct mobile billing, Mobile web/WAP payments, Mobile apps, IVRS, Others (Wi-Fi, QR codes, and STK/USSD)), Location of Payments (Remote payments, Proximity payments)



Market Trend

- Increasing Collaboration with Payment Networks and Mobile Operators to Enhance Mobile Payment Solutions

- Mobile Payment Companies Attract and Offers Various Cashback Features to their Users



Market Drivers

- The Growth in the Number of Smartphones and Internet Users Worldwide

- Rising E-Commerce Industry and High-Speed Cellular Networks in Developing Economies

- Surging Adoption of Data Analysis Tools and Big Data analytics by Vendors to Customize their Offerings



Opportunities

- Numerous Government Encouraging Banks to Build Digital Infrastructure to Enable Safe and Secure Mobile Payments

- Increasing Use of Digital Payment in Specifically in Developing Economies



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Mobile Payments market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Mobile Payments market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Mobile Payments market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Mobile Payments Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Mobile Payments Market

The report highlights Mobile Payments market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Mobile Payments market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



