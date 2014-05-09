Mobile Phone Camera Module Industry, Market and Key Technology Development :: MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Mobile phone camera module shipment volume has continued to grow, fueled by increased demand for phone cameras thanks to the rise of social networks. Due to the current mobile phone market homogeneity, phone brands have been centering on camera upgrades as a way to create product differentiation. New modules such as OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System) and array modules have pushed into the mobile phone supply chain. Accompanying with increased smartphone shipments, the supply chain of Chinese smartphone components also grows in importance. This report examines in more detail the forces underlying the growing importance of mobile phone camera modules and how new module technologies are affecting the industry.



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Table of Content



1. Development of Mobile Phone Camera Module Market

1.1 Camera Module Market Growth Poised to Ramp Up Again on Rising Demand for 3D Tracking

1.2 Camera Pixel Size Growing in Importance



2. Development of Mobile Phone Camera Module Supply Chain

2.1 Requirements for High Resolution and Lens Module Thickness to Increase Entry Barriers

2.2 Image Sensor Industry Remains Stable Due to High Technology Barriers to Entry



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3. Key Technology Development of Mobile Phone Camera Modules

3.1 OIS' Future Depends on Whether Capacity Constraints Can be Overcome

3.2 Monopoly Supplier and Inadequate Production Issues to Thwart MEMS Camera Module Development



Appendix

Figure 1 Worldwide Mobile Phone Camera Module Market Volume, 2012 - 2015

Figure 2 Worldwide Mobile Phone Camera Module Shipment Share by Pixel Count, 2012 - 2015

Figure 3 Mobile Phone Camera Module Industry\'s Supply Chain in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and China

Figure 4 Sony's Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Diagram

Figure 5 An Exploded View of MEMS Camera Module

Figure 6 An Exploded View of Array Camera Diagram



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