New Wireless research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Mobile Phone Handsets in Japan by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers 2G, 3G and 4G & other mobile phone handsets. Market size includes residential and business markets. Market size is number of new units acquired annually. Market size for Mobile Phone Handsets in Japan is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Japan. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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