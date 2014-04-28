Mobile Phone Industry in Taiwan 1Q 2014 by Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- This research report presents mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major Taiwanese contract manufacturers. The report includes major contract manufacturers' shipment volume and value, ASP, manufacturer volume ranking, customer ranking, shipment by maker, and price trend. Also provided are shipment breakdowns by system technology, operating system, display, panel size, and production location.



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-taiwanese-mobile-phone-industry-1q-2014-contract-manufacturers-report.html



The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese mobile phone contract manufacturers. The report finds that the shipment volume of Taiwanese contract manufacturers soared in the fourth quarter of 2013, driven mainly by the increased market demand for iPhones toward year-end. Apple's iPhones continues to take the lion's share in Taiwanese makers' shipment, followed by Xiaomi and Sony in the fourth quarter of 2013. It should be noted that LTE models constituted over 70% of total contract manufactured mobile phone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2014, up from around 52.6% in the third quarter. The Taiwanese contract manufacturers' mobile phone shipment volume, though peaked in the fourth quarter, is forecast to have subdued in the first quarter of 2014 and will not see appreciable growth until iPhone 6 launch in the second half of 2014.



Table of Contents



Taiwanese Mobile Phone Shipment Volume, 1Q 2012 - 4Q 2014

Taiwanese Mobile Phone Shipment Value and ASP, 1Q 2012 - 4Q 2014

Taiwanese Mobile Phone Contract Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Maker, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Maker, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by System Technology, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by System Technology, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Price Point, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Price Point, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013



Browse reports in Telecommunications Market @ http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Smartphone Shipment Volume by Operating System, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Smartphone Shipment Share by Operating System, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Display Types, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Display Types, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2011 - 3Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume Customer Ranking, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Volume by Production Locations, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Taiwanese Contract Manufactured Mobile Phone Shipment Share by Producation Locations, 1Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions



All Latest Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



Related Report



2014 Market Research Report on Global Optical Fiber Transceiver Industry

(http://www.researchmoz.us/2014-market-research-report-on-global-optical-fiber-transceiver-industry-report.html)



Web RTC Enterprise and Mobile Communications Market

(http://www.researchmoz.us/web-rtc-enterprise-and-mobile-communications-market-report.html)



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis.We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports.We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets.Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com