AmTrust International Underwriters, Assurant, Asurion LLC, Brightstar Corporation, GoCare Warranty Group, AT&T Intellectual Property, Apple, Samsung Electronics, Sprint Corporation, Deutsche Telekom



On October 20, 2020, Assurant, a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases, has partnered with Monzo Bank to provide end-to-end digital mobile phone insurance for Monzo customers, as part of the bankâ€™s new Monzo Premium account.



Mobile insurance refers to a type of insurance cover that protects mobiles in the event of lost, stolen, or accidentally damaged, either in the domestic area or overseas. Mobile telephone assurance ecosystem is an inter-connected system enabling users in an integrated experience to meet a variety of needs and providing insurers and customers. Insurers use the ecosystem to provide their consumers with improved and timely services. The mobile insurance ecosystem also helps customers to verify important online information. North America is the most dominant regional market owing to extensive use of smartphones in the United States, technologically enhanced smartphones, high costs of mobile phones, and the growing trend of purchasing mobile phone insurance plans, have boosted the market growth in this region.



Market Trends:

- Latest Technological Developments such as IoT



Market Drivers:

- Growing Population and Large Volumes of Sales of Smartphones

- Increasing Smartphone Users and Increasing Incidence of Phone Theft, Accidental Damage, Device Malfunction, and Device Loss



Market Opportunities:

- Mobile phone insurance plans have been most widely adopted for cases of physical damage to mobile phones, hence, provides a major growth opportunity for the United States market over the forecast timeline.

- High Penetration across the Consumer Electronics Sector



by Type (Wireless Carrier, OEM-Provided, Banks, Others (Insurance Specialists)), Application (Physical Damage, Theft & Loss, Others), Subscription Model (One Time Purchase, Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Sales Channel (Mobile Operators, Device OEMs, Retailers & Others)



Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



