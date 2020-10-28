Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Mobile Phone Insurance Market various segments and emerging territory. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Mobile Phone Insurance Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and competition landscapes.



What is Mobile Phone Insurance?

Mobile phone insurance is a specialist insurance policy that covers the cost of replacing or repairing user's phone if it is lost, damaged or stolen. It is helpful for an expensive smartphones or user have a history of lost, stolen or broken phones. The concept of mobile insurance is recent and people are very less aware about its benefits. The companies offer separate cover for each mobile phone user need to protect. They can offer insurance that covers whole family's phones under one policy.



Market Drivers

- Rise in the Incidents of Phone Thefts, Accidental Damage and Device Malfunction

- Increased Awareness among the People about Mobile Phone Insurance Benefits

- Increased Disposable Income of the People

- Rise in the Number of Mobile Users



Market Trend

- Consumer Preference for Buying High Featured Smart Phones in High Prices



Restraints

- Less Awareness in Some Regions about Mobile Phone Insurance



Opportunities

- Growing Insurance Industry Worldwide

- Growing Online Customers for Mobile Phone Insurance



Challenges

- Critical Claiming Procedure of the Insurance Companies



The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies. Currently the research report is listed with players like American International Group, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Asurion, LLC (United States), Assurant, Inc. (United States), Hollard Group (South Korea), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (United States) and Aviva plc (United Kingdom).

The Mobile Phone Insurance segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Corporate Users, Personal Users), Cover (Physical Damage, Electrical Damage, Virus Protection, Theft Protection, Water Damage, Cracked Screen), Phone (New Phone, Refurbished Phone), Channel (Mobile Operator, Device OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Retailers, Other)



The Mobile Phone Insurance Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth&operational efficiency of the key players operating in the market.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Mobile Phone InsuranceMarket is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.



Table of Content

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Research Report

Chapter 1:Mobile Phone Insurance Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reformsetc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

………….



