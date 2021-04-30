Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Phone Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Phone Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are American International Group, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Asurion, LLC (United States), Assurant, Inc. (United States), Hollard Group (South Korea), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom).



Definition:

Mobile phone insurance is a specialist insurance policy that covers the cost of replacing or repairing userâ€™s phone if it is lost, damaged or stolen. It is helpful for an expensive smartphones or user have a history of lost, stolen or broken phones. The concept of mobile insurance is recent and people are very less aware about its benefits. The companies offer separate cover for each mobile phone user need to protect. They can offer insurance that covers whole familyâ€™s phones under one policy.



Market Trend:

Consumer Preference for Buying High Featured Smart Phones in High Prices



Market Drivers:

Rise in the Incidents of Phone Thefts, Accidental Damage and Device Malfunction

Increased Awareness among the People about Mobile Phone Insurance Benefits

Increased Disposable Income of the People

Rise in the Number of Mobile Users



Opportunities:

Growing Insurance Industry Worldwide

Growing Online Customers for Mobile Phone Insurance



The Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Corporate Users, Personal Users), Cover (Physical Damage, Electrical Damage, Virus Protection, Theft Protection, Water Damage, Cracked Screen), Phone (New Phone, Refurbished Phone), Channel (Mobile Operator, Device OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Retailers, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mobile Phone Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mobile Phone Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mobile Phone Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mobile Phone Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Mobile Phone Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Mobile Phone Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Mobile Phone Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Mobile Phone Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



