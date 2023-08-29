NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Mobile Phone Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Mobile Phone Insurance market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are American International Group, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Asurion, LLC (United States), Assurant, Inc. (United States), Hollard Group (South Korea), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom)



Mobile phone insurance is a specialist insurance policy that covers the cost of replacing or repairing user's phone if it is lost, damaged or stolen. It is helpful for an expensive smartphones or user have a history of lost, stolen or broken phones. The concept of mobile insurance is recent and people are very less aware about its benefits. The companies offer separate cover for each mobile phone user need to protect. They can offer insurance that covers whole family's phones under one policy.



Market Drivers:

Increased Awareness among the People about Mobile Phone Insurance Benefits

Rise in the Incidents of Phone Thefts, Accidental Damage and Device Malfunction



Challenges:

Critical Claiming Procedure of the Insurance Companies



Opportunities:

Growing Online Customers for Mobile Phone Insurance

Growing Insurance Industry Worldwide



Influencing Market Trend:

Consumer Preference for Buying High Featured Smart Phones in High Prices



Analysis by Application (Corporate Users, Personal Users), Cover (Physical Damage, Electrical Damage, Virus Protection, Theft Protection, Water Damage, Cracked Screen), Phone (New Phone, Refurbished Phone), Channel (Mobile Operator, Device OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Retailers, Other)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [American International Group, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Asurion, LLC (United States), Assurant, Inc. (United States), Hollard Group (South Korea), Chubb Limited (United States), Allianz SE (Germany), AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players

The regional analysis of Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Mobile Phone Insurance market during the forecast period 2022-2027 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Mobile Phone Insurance market.



