Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue by Country and Region Database: 2013 - 2018 market report to its offering

Driven by the growing penetration of mid-range and high-end Smartphones, the mobile phone insurance industry is increasingly gaining momentum. As device vendors intensely compete by launching new and unique Smartphone models, insurance companies are heavily capitalizing on device specific insurance plans. With global revenues of over $30 Billion in 2013, the industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 17 % over the next five years. By 2018, it is estimated that the industry would be worth $61 Billion. The 'Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue by Country & Region Database: 2013 – 2018' tracks historical revenues and yearly forecasts for the global mobile insurance industry at both country and regional levels.



This Excel database covers the following:



Mobile phone Insurance revenue & growth rate (CAGR) by region for the following 7 categories:



- Africa



- Asia Pacific



- Eastern Europe



- Latin & Central America



- Middle East



- North America



- Western Europe



Mobile phone insurance revenue & growth rate (CAGR) by country for the following 54 countries:



- Argentina



- Australia



- Austria



- Belgium



- Brazil



- Bulgaria



- Canada



- Chile



- China



- Colombia



- Croatia



- Czech Republic



- Egypt



- France



- Germany



- Greece



- Hong Kong



- Hungary



- India



- Indonesia



- Iran



- Ireland



- Israel



- Italy



- Japan



- Jordan



- Kenya



- Korea



- Lithuania



- Malaysia



- Mexico



- Netherlands



- New Zealand



- Nigeria



- Pakistan



- Philippines



- Poland



- Portugal



- Romania



- Russia



- Saudi Arabia



- Singapore



- Slovak Republic



- South Africa



- Spain



- Sweden



- Taiwan



- Thailand



- Turkey



- UAE



- Uganda



- UK



- Ukraine



- USA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138517/mobile-phone-insurance-revenue-by-country-and-region-database-2013-2018.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###