Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Driven by the growing penetration of mid-range and high-end Smartphones, the mobile phone insurance industry is increasingly gaining momentum. As device vendors intensely compete by launching new and unique Smartphone models, insurance companies are heavily capitalizing on device specific insurance plans. With global revenues of over $30 Billion in 2013, the industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 17 % over the next five years. By 2018, it is estimated that the industry would be worth $61 Billion. The “Mobile Phone Insurance Revenue by Country & Region Database: 2013 – 2018” tracks historical revenues and yearly forecasts for the global mobile insurance industry at both country and regional levels.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-phone-insurance-revenue-by-country-and-region-database-2013-2018-report.html



This Excel database covers the following:



Mobile phone Insurance revenue & growth rate (CAGR) by region for the following 7 categories:



Africa

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East

North America

Western Europe



Mobile phone insurance revenue & growth rate (CAGR) by country for the following 54 countries:



Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Egypt

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kenya

Korea

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovak Republic

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

USA



Browse All Reports in Telecommunications at http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



Additional Information



Countires Covered



Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Egypt

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kenya

Korea

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovak Republic

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

USA



Related Reports -



Mobile Applications and App Stores: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2013 - 2018



View Full Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-applications-and-app-stores-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2013-2018-report.html



The mobile industry is in a significant transition stage in which major handset manufacturers, wireless operators, leading enterprises and some independents are all enabling developers to create new applications that are placed in an online stores. With this transition comes new infrastructure, processes and procedures for customers, and in the case of enterprise, employees and customers, to easily find and benefit from mobile applications that seamless integrate into the handset including automated billing and OSS functions.



This research evaluates mobile application stores trends including the transition to improved enterprise support. The report includes comparative analysis, SWOT analysis, and analysis of support functions (development, testing, etc.). The report evaluates business opportunities including anticipated future prospects of app store development and support for enterprise applications.



Telecom Network Infrastructure Market 2013 - 2018



View Full Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/telecom-network-infrastructure-market-2013-2018-report.html



The telecommunications infrastructure vendor market consists of a variety of companies that provide switching, transmission, signaling, database, content, applications, OSS/BSS systems, and other equipment, software, and services. In recently years, major infrastructure vendors have face many challenges including tightening carrier budgets, technology evolution, and business model evolution.



The telecom infrastructure market continues a transformation as new factors come into play such as network virtualization, cloud-based services, and the integration of the so called heterogeneous networks (HetNets). In this transformative and highly competitive environment, cost effective product and service delivery is of paramount importance as evidenced by the recent announcement by Alcatel-Lucent that they will reduce workforce by 10,000 employees as it consolidates its focus on IP and wireless.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://businessfuturetrends.blogspot.com/