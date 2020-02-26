Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market



Mobile phone packaging is essential for ensuring the protection of cell phones against external damage, mainly during transportation. Considering the high prices of mobile phones and their fragility, a secured packaging is a priority for their transportation from the manufacturing locations to the retail stores. Increasing demand for mobile phones globally is a major factor responsible for driving the growth of the global mobile phone packaging market. The International Telecommunication Union estimated that 4.30 billion people, representing around 58.7% of the global population, use mobile phones. Surging demand for secured packaging of mobile phone accessories, such as earphones, chargers, and USB cables, is providing a significant momentum to the global mobile phone packaging market growth.



Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market Taxonomy



Based on the packaging type:

- Folding Cartons

- Flexible Films

- Rigid Boxes

- Insert Trays

- Thermoformed Blisters

- Bubble Wraps

- Others



On the basis of material type:

- Plastic

- Paperboard

- Molded Fibers

- Others



In terms of application:

- Smart Phones

- Refurbished Phones

- Feature Phones

- Others



The folding carton packaging segment is expected to emerge as the most dominant segment over the forecast period, due to the growing demand for mid-range mobile phones, particularly in the emerging economies of the world, such as India and China. Furthermore, the paperboard material segment is likely to witness rampant growth, owing to the recyclable nature of paperboards.



Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market – Regional Insights



Asia Pacific is expected observe the highest growth in the global mobile phone packaging market. The increasing number of mobile phone users in India and China is expected to drive the demand for mobile phone packaging in the region. The Department of Telecommunications India, in 2017, reported that around 92.03 of every 100 citizens use cellphones in India. The increasing population in India and China has seen an unprecedented demand for mobile phones. The emergence of local mobile phone manufacturers in these countries, in turn, is expected to augment market growth in the region during the forecast period.



Europe is home to a large number of mobile phone users. According to the EU 8 out of 10 internet users were surfed via a mobile or smart phone, in 2017. This has resulted in an increasing demand for smart phones in the developed countries of Europe. This, in turn, is accelerating growth of the mobile phone packaging market in the region.



Global Mobile Phone Packaging Market – Leading Players



The major players operating in the global mobile phones packaging market include Any Graphics Private Limited (AGPL), Pragati Pack (India) Pvt. Ltd, UFP Technologies, Plastic Ingenuity Inc., Cellpaks Solutions Ltd., Koohing International Development (HK) Limited, Guangxhou Junye Packaging Co. Ltd., Dongguan City Luheng Papers Company Ltd., and Hip Lik Packaging Products Fty. Ltd.



Key Developments



- In Feb 2019, Any Graphics Private Limited made a purchase of its fully automatic rigid box manufacturing machine from Hongming. The company has made with purchase with the objective of increasing its production capacity to 120,000 boxes per day.

- In October 2018, UFP Technologies exhibited at Pack Expo International in Chicago. The company displayed a wide variety of packaging solutions used for mobile phone packaging, which were made for 100% recycled paper.

- In Feb 2018, Plastic Ingenuity Inc. focused on the adoption of the packaging processes which are making substantive use of the automation processes for ensuring smooth and highly efficient operations.

- In March 2017, Koohing International Development (HK) Limited made a purchase of New Auto 2sides Sticky Tape Assemble Machine. This machine is capable of sticking the sticker tapes to the paper boxes. This is usually used for the seal ending boxes.

- In 2012, Hip Lik Packaging Products Fty. Ltd had achieved a certification of BRC Global Standard for Packaging and Packaging Materials. In 2011, the company had also established its offices in India and Korea.



