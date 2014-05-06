New Wireless market report from MarketLine: "Mobile Phones: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Global Mobile Phones industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global mobile phones market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global mobile phones market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key mobile phones market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global mobile phones market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from 8 major economies, including France, Germany, UK, Japan, US, alongside individual country chapters
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global mobile phones market had total revenues of $163.4bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% between 2009 and 2013.
Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 7.7% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 1,404.9 million units in 2013.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.0% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $198.5bn by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global mobile phones market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global mobile phones market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global mobile phones market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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