New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Mobile phones continued its ascent in 2012, although its volume growth rate started to slow down from a high seen in 2011. While smartphones volume sales continued to soar, feature phones started to stabilise in growth. The bulk of mobile phones sales in Indonesia remains those of feature phones as of 2012, but smartphones are quickly catching up. Most new product launches with significant impact in 2012 have been smartphones, ranging from Asha by Nokia to BlackBerry Z10 by Research in Motion...
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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