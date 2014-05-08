New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Mobile Phones in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The demand for smartphones in South Africa has increased significantly since 2010 as more products enter the market in South Africa. Higher unit price has often been the key setback in demand growth for smartphones but this is slowly changing as cheaper options enter the market. The overall result has been drop in volume sales growth for feature phones as consumers continue to shift towards the smartphones, which give them better access to the internet and provide a bigger screen size and a...
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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