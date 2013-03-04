Mobile Phones in Thailand - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Phones in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Mobile phones experienced strong volume and value growth in 2011 despite the flooding crisis that hit the central region very hard during the final quarter of the year. Instead of reducing demand the situation increased demand for mobile phones as some consumers had to temporarily evacuate their homes to flood-free areas, making mobile phones necessary to keep in touch with family and friends. Smartphones remained the most popular items for teenagers and young adults, whereas feature phones...
Euromonitor International's Mobile Phones in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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