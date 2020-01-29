Mobile Point of Sale (MPOS) Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2019 & Key Players: Squirrel Systems, Toshiba Corporation, Posiflex Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Mobile POS terminals are used by business to enable faster and easier checkouts. These terminals provide quicker checkouts during high volume transactions, thereby increasing customer experience. Mobile POS terminals are integrated with mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets, which offer benefits such as reduced serving time, higher workforce efficiency, while improve customer experience. These terminals are connected to inventory management systems, to further improve efficiency. Mobile POS terminals allow users to send digital receipts to consumers for better organization, and ease of use.



The well-known companies profiled in the report include VeriFone Systems, Oracle Corporation, Ingenico S.A., Pax technology Limited, Squirrel Systems, Toshiba Corporation, Posiflex Tachnology, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Hewlett-Packard Company. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.



Small businesses are increasingly adopting mobile POS terminals for increased profitability. Mobile POS terminals offer enhanced security as transactions are encrypted and not stored on devices. The declining prices of mobile devices, increasing demand for portable & wearable devices, rising NFC-based transactions, and technological advancements further supplement the growth of mobile POS terminals. The rising adoption of cloud-based and Android POS devices also boosts market growth. Integration of mobile wallet payments with mobile POS terminals to offer additional payment options to users is expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.



Mobile point of sale device (mPOS) are cost efficient and suitable for all types of businesses, Mobile point of sale device is equipped with SIM card slot which enables the merchants at remote locations to operate smoothly. Mobile point of sale device eliminates a single point of check out for big business which enhances customer buying experience



Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Overview

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is getting noteworthy momentum, due to the rising fondness for cashless payments amongst users all over the globe. With the low TCO (total cost of ownership) and the effortlessness in employment of mPOS solutions as well as due to mobility, the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is expected to stay seeing high development in the forecast period.



Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: Growth Factors

With constructive conditions, such as burgeoning arranged base of handsets as well as Internet consumers and rising infiltration of cards, most of the nations, specifically the U.S., the U.K., and Japan, are providing beneficial changes for the development of the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market. Users all over the world prefer cashless payments, particularly mobile transactions, which is the main reason behind the noteworthy development of global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market. The increasing popularity of cloud-supported solutions in the sector of information technology is one more significant factor that is powering the usage of global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market.



On the basis of components, the global mobile POS terminals market is segmented into hardware components, and software components. The hardware components include mobile devices, bar code scanner, and magnetic strip reader. The hardware is used across various industries with software varying according to industry specific requirements. The software segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to additional features offered such as customer loyalty programs, employee management, and business process monitoring. Growing adoption of cloud-based mobile POS solutions would also supplement market growth.



The various end-users of mobile POS terminals include retail, restaurants, healthcare, hospitality, and others. The retail sector is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to high demand from large supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery and departmental stores, and specialty retail stores among others. The retail sector is turning to mobile POS solutions to cater to the high volume of fast checkouts. Use of POS terminals in the retail sector ensures faster service, provides data related to past transactions, offers customer loyalty solutions, and reduces human errors.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



By application, the mobile POS systems market can be divided into entertainment, hospitality, healthcare, retail and inventory & warehousing which includes inventory management, bill payment & printing, and loyalty programs. Conventional SMB (Server Message Block) section is expected to generate maximum revenue over the forecast period. The hospitality sector is expected to grow at a very fast rate over the forecast period. By devices, it is used with it can be segregated into smartphones, tablets and others. Tablet section is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. By region, the mobile POS systems market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world. North America is expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period owing to greater awareness about mPOS coupled with increasing innovations in this area. Europe is projected to follow North America regarding income generation. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to rising demand from India & China.



Hospitality and retail section have observed significant expansion in the demand for mPOS solutions, fuelled by the augmented need for consumer analytics features and soaring ROI. Augmented penetration of NFC (Near Field Communication) based mobile handsets is likely to boost demand for Near Field Communication POS terminals, which are initially utilized in the transportation section for financial ticketing transactions. The companies active in this industry need to understand the key trend in the mobile POS systems market so that they can inculcate that in their offerings to generate more revenue. The competition is expected to increase over the forecast period.



